US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, aide over investigations into Americans’ crimes
- Human rights groups condemned the move as a ‘stunning perversion’ of measures meant to hold ‘rights abusers and kleptocrats’ to account
- US Secretary of State earlier imposed travel bans on tribunal employees over an investigation into allegations of torture by Americans in Afghanistan
Topic | United States
