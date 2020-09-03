Magician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via ReutersMagician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via Reuters
Magician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Magician David Blaine pulls off high-flying balloon ‘Ascension’ stunt

  • After reaching altitude of more than 7,000 metres, Blaine released himself from balloon cluster then opened parachute to return safely to ground
  • YouTube says live-streamed event drew record 770,000 viewers

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:13am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Magician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via ReutersMagician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via Reuters
Magician David Blaine hangs from a parachute under a cluster of balloons while performing his “Ascension” stunt in Page, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: David Blaine handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE