Nancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFPNancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFP
Nancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after surveillance footage shows her mask-free at hair salon

  • Democratic House Speaker faces fierce backlash after Fox News aired video from salon
  • Pelosi calls visit a ‘set-up’ and said the salon owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:18am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFPNancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFP
Nancy Pelosi: ‘I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE