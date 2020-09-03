Edward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNSEdward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNS
Edward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

NSA mass spying exposed by Snowden was illegal, US court rules

  • NSA surveillance programme was first brought to light by Edward Snowden in 2013
  • Dragnet that secretly collected millions of Americans’ phone records didn’t stop a single terrorist attack

Topic |   Surveillance
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:23pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Edward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNSEdward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNS
Edward Snowden: ‘I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful’. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE