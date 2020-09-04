US President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting at the White House in April. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting at the White House in April. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump tells supporters to try to vote twice, sparking uproar

  • US president urged residents of battleground state North Carolina to cast ballots by mail and in person for coming election
  • Democratic National Committee accuses Trump of encouraging voter fraud, saying he is undermining confidence in fairness of polls

Reuters
Updated: 1:18am, 4 Sep, 2020

