US President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting at the White House in April. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump tells supporters to try to vote twice, sparking uproar
- US president urged residents of battleground state North Carolina to cast ballots by mail and in person for coming election
- Democratic National Committee accuses Trump of encouraging voter fraud, saying he is undermining confidence in fairness of polls
