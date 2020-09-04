Confiscated hammerhead shark fins are displayed at the Port of Miami. Photo: US Fish and Wildlife Service handout via AP
US charges businessman Terry Wu and 11 others with dealing drugs and illegally shipping shark fins to Hong Kong
- Nearly US$8 million in cash, jewels and precious metals seized after US authorities dismantle crime ring
- Wu is accused of smuggling more than 5,000kg of fins into US from Mexico and shipping them to Hong Kong
Topic | Conservation
