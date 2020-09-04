US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
Trump reportedly disparaged US soldiers killed in World War I as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

  • The allegations, which were first reported in The Atlantic, date back to Trump’s 2018 visit to France, where he was scheduled to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery
  • According to the report, Trump referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in the World War I battle of Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed

Associated Press
Updated: 10:09am, 4 Sep, 2020

