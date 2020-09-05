Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: Bloomberg
Americans accused in ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape can be extradited to Japan, judge rules
- Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, are wanted by Japan for smuggling Ghosn out of the country in a box while he was out on bail
- Prosecutors said the men received more than U$1.3 million from the former Nissan chairman and his family members for their services
Topic | Japan
