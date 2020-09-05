Jacob Blake, bottom right, appears virtually in a court proceeding related to charges filed before the Kenosha shooting incident which sparked anti-racism protests across the US. Photo: Reuters
Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to domestic abuse charges from hospital bed in Wisconsin
- Blake was shot seven times in the back in Kenosha in front of his three young children on August 23 as police sought him in connection with the charges
- The incident sparked protests across the US over police misconduct and racism, and visits by Donald Trump and Joe Biden to Kenosha
