Authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via AP
Infamous Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ appeals life sentence
- Guzman, who was the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for 25 years, is currently being held at a maximum-security prison in Colorado
- His lawyer argues that the extraordinary security measures that surrounded Guzman prevented a fair trial
