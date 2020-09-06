Authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via APAuthorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via AP
Authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Infamous Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ appeals life sentence

  • Guzman, who was the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for 25 years, is currently being held at a maximum-security prison in Colorado
  • His lawyer argues that the extraordinary security measures that surrounded Guzman prevented a fair trial

Topic |   Crime
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:14am, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via APAuthorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via AP
Authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a plane in Ronkonkoma, NY on September 4, 2020. Photo: US law enforcement via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE