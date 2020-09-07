In a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTubeIn a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTube
In a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTube
World /  United States & Canada

Trump hired Obama lookalike he ‘ritualistically belittled’ and fired in video stunt, says Michael Cohen in new book

  • Extract from new book by president’s former personal lawyer describes ex-boss’ obsessive hatred for his predecessor
  • Parody video of Trump’s Apprentice reality show features him attacking ‘Fauxbama’ for his track record, lack of business experience – and even his golf game

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:50am, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTubeIn a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTube
In a 2013 video, Donald Trump “fires” an actor playing then US President Barack Obama. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE