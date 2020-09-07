US President Donald Trump salutes a US marine after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One in June 2018. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump salutes a US marine after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One in June 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports that he called fallen US veterans ‘losers’

  • President cancelled visit to graves of US soldiers in France in 2018, reportedly spending time picking out artwork to ship back to White House instead
  • Attacks on Trump’s ‘disrespect’ for US military – a key Republican constituency – threaten his re-election hopes in November

Reuters
Updated: 7:00am, 7 Sep, 2020

