US President Donald Trump salutes a US marine after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One in June 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports that he called fallen US veterans ‘losers’
- President cancelled visit to graves of US soldiers in France in 2018, reportedly spending time picking out artwork to ship back to White House instead
- Attacks on Trump’s ‘disrespect’ for US military – a key Republican constituency – threaten his re-election hopes in November
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
