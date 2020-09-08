US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump vows to sharply scale back US economic ties with China
- President threatens to punish American firms that create jobs overseas and to forbid those that do business in China from winning federal contracts
- Trump has sought to make China an election-year issue, portraying rival Joe Biden as a lackey of Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE