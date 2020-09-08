Police detain a woman during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. Photo: APPolice detain a woman during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. Photo: AP
White House race enters final stretch, with America on edge

  • Trump and Biden trade attacks as Labour Day holiday kicks off final sprint of the campaign
  • America faces multiple layers of turmoil, from the pandemic to the struggling US economy to deep racial unrest

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:43am, 8 Sep, 2020

