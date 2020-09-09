US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump weighs pumping up to US$100 million of own cash into election race
- It would be unprecedented for an incumbent US president to put his own money toward winning a second term
- Joe Biden’s campaign is outraising Trump, whose heavy spending earlier this year has failed to push him ahead of Democratic rival
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Tuesday. Photo: AP