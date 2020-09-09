US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville speaks at a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
War is ‘last resort’, Army chief says following Donald Trump’s comments
- Top general defends military leaders after US president accuses them of sending troops to combat to keep weapon manufacturers ‘happy’
- Trump‘s remarks follow report that he called American soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ for dying in battle
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
