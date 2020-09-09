Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: AP
In US, Rochester police leaders step down over Daniel Prude suffocation death
- Prude was found running naked down a street in New York state’s third largest city in March, during an apparent psychotic episode
- The police chief and two commanders retired amid ongoing protests after a video showed officers putting a hood over his head and holding him down
Topic | United States
