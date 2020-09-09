Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: APRochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: AP
Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

In US, Rochester police leaders step down over Daniel Prude suffocation death

  • Prude was found running naked down a street in New York state’s third largest city in March, during an apparent psychotic episode
  • The police chief and two commanders retired amid ongoing protests after a video showed officers putting a hood over his head and holding him down

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:26pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: APRochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: AP
Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary and other top leaders have announced their retirement over the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE