US President Donald Trump flurry of tweets and retweets celebrating the nomination. Photo: EPA
Trump thanks Norwegian politician who nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize
- The Norwegian MP cited Trump’s role in brokering an agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates
- Trump has previously complained that he has not been considered more seriously for the peace prize
Topic | Nobel Prize
