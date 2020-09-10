Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: APDepartment of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US blocking visas of some Chinese graduate students and researchers, says Homeland Security chief

  • Some Chinese students enrolled at US universities have been told that their visas were cancelled with immediate effect
  • Acting DHS head Chad Wolf says move is to prevent theft of sensitive research

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Updated: 1:07am, 10 Sep, 2020

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
