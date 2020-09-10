US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
‘This is deadly stuff’: tapes show Donald Trump acknowledging coronavirus threat in February
- US president discussed disease with China’s Xi Jinping and was aware of danger, journalist Bob Woodward reveals in new book
- Trump said in recorded interviews that he was eager to play down Covid-19 outbreak to avoid alarming Americans
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS