World /  United States & Canada

‘This is deadly stuff’: tapes show Donald Trump acknowledging coronavirus threat in February

  • US president discussed disease with China’s Xi Jinping and was aware of danger, journalist Bob Woodward reveals in new book
  • Trump said in recorded interviews that he was eager to play down Covid-19 outbreak to avoid alarming Americans

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO

Updated: 3:23am, 10 Sep, 2020

