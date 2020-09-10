US President Donald Trump (right) walks past Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they prepare for a group photo at the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2018. Photo: AP
Whistle-blower says top Trump appointees tried to censor reports on Russian influence, push China and Iran angle
- Whistle-blower report by ex-DHS official Brian Murphy says he was told to halt assessments on Russian influence because they were making ‘president look bad’
- Some officials have said that administration is trying to draw attention from threat by Moscow, which is trying to boost Trump’s re-election chances
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
