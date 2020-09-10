San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge at 11am on Wednesday. The orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires. Photo: Frederic Larson via AP
US wildfires: skies turn apocalyptic orange as Oregon faces ‘greatest loss’ of life
- Wildfires burn in California, Washington and Oregon, threatening lives
- Massive smoke clouds from wildfires darken West Coast sky
Topic | Extreme weather
