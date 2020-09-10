According to the study, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen. Photo: ShutterstockAccording to the study, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen. Photo: Shutterstock
Headaches and delirium: coronavirus can invade brain, study says

  • Preliminary study suggests virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen
  • Neurological impacts could also have been the result an abnormal immune response known as a cytokine storm

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Sep, 2020

