According to the study, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen. Photo: Shutterstock
Headaches and delirium: coronavirus can invade brain, study says
- Preliminary study suggests virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen
- Neurological impacts could also have been the result an abnormal immune response known as a cytokine storm
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
