The real deadline for ByteDance to act remains an open question in the US due to a confusing series of Trump statements and orders. Photo: Reuters
Trump team eyes giving China’s Bytedance more time to line up TikTok sale
- Owner likely to miss president’s September 15 deadline to divest US operations of popular video-sharing app
- Negotiations with bidders Microsoft and Oracle hit snag over new Chinese regulations
Topic | TikTok
The real deadline for ByteDance to act remains an open question in the US due to a confusing series of Trump statements and orders. Photo: Reuters