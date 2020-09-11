US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland in January. Photo: Reuters
Did Donald Trump disclose secret US nuclear weapon in interview?
- President boasted to journalist Bob Woodward about system ‘even Russia and China don’t know about’, appearing to disclose top secret defence information
- Comments have sent military analysts worldwide scrambling to figure out what weapon Trump was talking about
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland in January. Photo: Reuters