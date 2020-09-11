Nasa astronaut Harrison Schmitt collects lunar rock samples in 1972. Photo: AFPNasa astronaut Harrison Schmitt collects lunar rock samples in 1972. Photo: AFP
Nasa seeks out explorers to fly to the moon at own expense and mine dirt, all nationalities welcome

  • The effort is meant to set a legal precedent for mining on the lunar surface that would allow Nasa to one day collect ice, helium or other materials
  • Activities are currently governed by a 1967 UN treaty that bars extraterrestrial military bases or nuclear weapons, but does not address space mining

Updated: 10:26am, 11 Sep, 2020

Nasa astronaut Harrison Schmitt collects lunar rock samples in 1972. Photo: AFP
