Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) greets US Vice-President Mike Pence at a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York. Photo: AFPDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) greets US Vice-President Mike Pence at a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York. Photo: AFP
US remembers 9/11 terror attacks as coronavirus alters ceremony traditions

  • Biden and Pence, both masked, joined New York’s sombre 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the site of the destroyed World Trade Centre
  • Trump and his presidential rival are also due to attend a ceremony in Shanksville, where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:46pm, 11 Sep, 2020

