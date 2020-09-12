Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose for booking photographs. Photo: US Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office handout via ReutersFormer Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose for booking photographs. Photo: US Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office handout via Reuters
George Floyd’s death: ex-police officers blame one another, seeking separate trials

  • Prosecutors want all four men to be tried together, but their lawyers say they are likely to offer ‘antagonistic’ defences
  • Death of Floyd, a black man, in police custody sparked protests against racism and police brutality across the US

Associated Press
Updated: 1:26am, 12 Sep, 2020

