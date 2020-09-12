Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose for booking photographs. Photo: US Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office handout via Reuters
George Floyd’s death: ex-police officers blame one another, seeking separate trials
- Prosecutors want all four men to be tried together, but their lawyers say they are likely to offer ‘antagonistic’ defences
- Death of Floyd, a black man, in police custody sparked protests against racism and police brutality across the US
Topic | George Floyd protests
