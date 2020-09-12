Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan is seen at his palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June 2008. Photo: APSaudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan is seen at his palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June 2008. Photo: AP
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan is seen at his palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June 2008. Photo: AP
Saudi royals must testify in 9/11 lawsuit, says US judge

  • Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the kingdom’s former intelligence chief and US ambassador, among those who must answer questions in long-running case
  • Relatives of September 11 victims are seeking millions in damages, claiming agents of Saudi Arabia knowingly supported al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden

Associated Press
Updated: 7:33am, 12 Sep, 2020

