A general view of the Centres for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: AFP
Trump officials interfered with Covid-19 reports from US Centres for Disease Control
- Political appointees have tried to add caveats to the CDC's findings, including attempts to change reports they said wrongly inflated the risks of Covid-19
- CDC officials have fought back, sources say, but have increasingly agreed to allow the political officials to review the reports and even change the wording
