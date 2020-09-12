Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, California. Photo: AP
US braces for more wildfire deaths as thousands flee homes
- At least 16 dead as more than 40,000 flee their homes in Oregon
- A prediction of cooler weather offers some hope of respite in coming days, but officials warn of potential ‘mass’ fatalities
Topic | United States
