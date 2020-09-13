This Karen mask features a face twisted into an angry expression, complete with bulging red eyes and the inescapable blonde wig. Photo: Instagram
Artist sells US$180 ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, ‘the real monsters of 2020’
- Los Angeles-based artist Jason Adcock created two versions of the ‘Karen’ mask
- Masks a nod to the viral meme that has come to represent problematic white women
