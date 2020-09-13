Personnel, including a service dog, search for the remains of fire victims in the Bear Lakes Estates neighbourhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: Adrees Latif / Reuters
Improved weather helps US battle fires with 17 dead and dozens still missing
- Lower temperatures, reduced winds and increased humidity are helping reduce the fires in Oregon and California
- At least 17 people have died - including nine in Northern California - according to official reports and local media
Topic | Extreme weather
