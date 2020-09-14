A man aims at a police vehicle in Compton, California, US on September 13 in this still image taken from a video tweeted by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department / via Reuters
Search for gunman after two California police shot in patrol car
- Deputies were shot while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station and were able to radio for help.
- Apparent ambush drew angry response from President Trump, who tweeted ‘animals that must be hit hard!’
