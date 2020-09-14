US officials believe Iran’s regime is considering retaliation for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. File photo: APUS officials believe Iran’s regime is considering retaliation for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. File photo: AP
Iran weighs plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa to avenge general’s death, officials say

  • The Islamic Republic is still looking to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, US officials said
  • US ambassador Lana Marks has personally known Donald Trump for more than two decades

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:50am, 14 Sep, 2020

