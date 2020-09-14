Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly three months in defiance of Nevada regulations barring large gatherings. Photo: ReutersDonald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly three months in defiance of Nevada regulations barring large gatherings. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly three months in defiance of Nevada regulations barring large gatherings. Photo: Reuters
Trump defies coronavirus threat, holds first indoor rally in months

  • Nevada’s governor accused Trump of endangering lives with ‘reckless and selfish actions’
  • People in the crowd were seated close together and many did not wear masks

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Sep, 2020

