A volunteer receives an injection in Soweto, Johannesburg, in June as part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial held by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Photo: AP
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial in US ‘still on hold’ pending investigation on side effect
- Enrolment of new patients and other procedures rescheduled until at least midweek as FDA and safety panel look into case
- Firm earlier said it was resuming British trial of vaccine candidate, which is being developed with Oxford researchers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
