Scientists have discovered traces of life-giving gas phosphine floating in the clouds of Venus. Photo: DPA
Gas discovery in Venus’ atmosphere could indicate signs of life, scientists say
- Scientists detected traces of phosphine, a flammable gas that on Earth occurs from the breakdown of organic matter
- Experts believe Venus’ similarities to Earth mean it could serve as a warning of the dangers of runaway climate change
