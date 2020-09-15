US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Sacramento McClellan Airport in California on Monday on the fires raging across the west coast. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says ‘it’ll get cooler’ as wildfires ravage US west coast
- Joe Biden calls US president a ‘climate arsonist’ whose re-election would be catastrophic for the environment
- Blazes across California, Oregon and Washington state have torched nearly five million acres, with fears the death toll may rise
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
