Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpaRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpa
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Alexei Navalny makes first public comments, breathing unaided after suspected poisoning

  • Russian opposition leader’s suspected poisoning has sparked condemnation from Western leaders who have called for a thorough investigation
  • Germany said French and Swedish labs had independently confirmed findings by doctors in Berlin that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:25pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpaRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpa
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE