Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and supporters. Photo: dpa
Alexei Navalny makes first public comments, breathing unaided after suspected poisoning
- Russian opposition leader’s suspected poisoning has sparked condemnation from Western leaders who have called for a thorough investigation
- Germany said French and Swedish labs had independently confirmed findings by doctors in Berlin that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok
