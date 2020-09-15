QAnon posits that an anonymous, high-level government insider code-named Q is working to expose an anti-Trump cabal that runs Satanic, international child-trafficking ring. Photo: APQAnon posits that an anonymous, high-level government insider code-named Q is working to expose an anti-Trump cabal that runs Satanic, international child-trafficking ring. Photo: AP
How coronavirus pandemic has fuelled the rise of QAnon conspiracy theories in Europe

  • QAnon originated in the US, mostly online. Followers believe a Satan-worshipping, paedophile cabal is secretly running the world
  • In Europe, QAnon is spreading the idea that the pandemic is part of a plan imposed by global elites – with Bill Gates at the top

15 Sep, 2020

