US President Donald Trump and for defence secretary James Mattis. Photo: Reuters
Trump claims he was ‘all set’ to assassinate Syrian leader Assad but was blocked by Mattis
- Trump previously denied that he had sought plans to assassinate the Syrian president but reversed himself during Fox News interview
- US policy for more than four decades has generally banned government involvement in the assassination of foreign leaders
Topic | Syrian conflict
