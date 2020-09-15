US President Donald Trump and for defence secretary James Mattis. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump and for defence secretary James Mattis. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and for defence secretary James Mattis. Photo: Reuters
Trump claims he was ‘all set’ to assassinate Syrian leader Assad but was blocked by Mattis

  • Trump previously denied that he had sought plans to assassinate the Syrian president but reversed himself during Fox News interview
  • US policy for more than four decades has generally banned government involvement in the assassination of foreign leaders

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:44pm, 15 Sep, 2020

