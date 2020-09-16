US and Canada flags fly in Detroit. The US said last month that an influx of Canadian aluminium was the reason for a 10 per cent tariff. Photo: Reuters
US withdraws Canada aluminium tariffs amid retaliation threat
- Removal of 10 per cent levy comes ahead of expected dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs by Ottawa
- US had earlier claimed that taxes were justified by surge in metal imports from its close ally
Topic | US-ally trade wars
