US and Canada flags fly in Detroit. The US said last month that an influx of Canadian aluminium was the reason for a 10 per cent tariff. Photo: ReutersUS and Canada flags fly in Detroit. The US said last month that an influx of Canadian aluminium was the reason for a 10 per cent tariff. Photo: Reuters
US withdraws Canada aluminium tariffs amid retaliation threat

  • Removal of 10 per cent levy comes ahead of expected dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs by Ottawa
  • US had earlier claimed that taxes were justified by surge in metal imports from its close ally

Associated Press
Updated: 3:45am, 16 Sep, 2020

