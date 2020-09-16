A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photo: ReutersA memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Louisville to pay US$12 million settlement over Breonna Taylor’s death in botched police raid

  • Amount appears to be one of the largest of its kind in US, where police departments are often shielded from having to pay damages for deaths in custody
  • Taylor’s killing, alongside that of George Floyd, gave rise to one of the largest protest movements in US history

Reuters
Updated: 5:07am, 16 Sep, 2020

