A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Louisville to pay US$12 million settlement over Breonna Taylor’s death in botched police raid
- Amount appears to be one of the largest of its kind in US, where police departments are often shielded from having to pay damages for deaths in custody
- Taylor’s killing, alongside that of George Floyd, gave rise to one of the largest protest movements in US history
