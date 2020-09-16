ByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: XinhuaByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: Xinhua
ByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: Xinhua
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump says Oracle ‘very close’ to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership

  • Proposal by Chinese owner would give Oracle a minority stake and responsibility for management of TikTok’s data
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says ByteDance has offered to create 20,000 US jobs with popular video-sharing app

Topic |   TikTok
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:30am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: XinhuaByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: Xinhua
ByteDance’s proposal does not envision paying any fee to the US government. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE