Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks outside the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Picture: AFP
Scientific American magazine backs Joe Biden in its first-ever White House endorsement
- Editors say they feel ‘compelled’ to back Democratic candidate’s effort to unseat Trump in coming election
- Move prompted by US president’s scepticism of scientific experts and handling of pandemic
