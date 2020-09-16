A man crosses a street in downtown Portland, Oregon where air quality due was measured to be among the worst in the world. Photo: AFP
Smoke from US West Coast wildfires reaches New York and Europe
- Smoke has been reported as far away as the Netherlands and Hamburg, Germany
- Air quality in fire-ravaged areas of California equivalent to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes a day
Topic | Natural disasters
A man crosses a street in downtown Portland, Oregon where air quality due was measured to be among the worst in the world. Photo: AFP