Asteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: ShutterstockAsteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: Shutterstock
Asteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

European space agency joins Nasa for asteroid defence mission

  • Nasa and European space agency studying what happens if a spacecraft hits an asteroid
  • Aim is to see whether they could alter the course of a large object if it were heading towards Earth

Topic |   Space
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:44am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Asteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: ShutterstockAsteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: Shutterstock
Asteroids regularly strike the Earth’s atmosphere, where they usually burn up – but larger meteorites can cause significant damage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE