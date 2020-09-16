President Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPAPresident Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPA
President Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPA
World /  United States & Canada

Trump: Americans will develop ‘herd mentality’, coronavirus vaccine weeks away

  • Trump denies playing down virus, floats ‘herd mentality’ strategy instead of ‘herd immunity’
  • US president said a US vaccine could be three or four weeks away, before the election on November 3

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:05pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPAPresident Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPA
President Donald Trump denied during a televised town hall that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE