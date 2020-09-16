An Indonesian transport safety official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight. Photo: ReutersAn Indonesian transport safety official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight. Photo: Reuters
US House report slams Boeing over two deadly plane crashes, including Lion Air tragedy

  • In October 2018, a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia killing all 189 on board. The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed, killing all 157 aboard
  • The report criticised Boeing for withholding ‘crucial information from the FAA, its customers, and 737 MAX pilots’

Reuters
Updated: 7:52pm, 16 Sep, 2020

